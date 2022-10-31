Toncoin Price Reaches $1.51 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and approximately $10.79 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00007422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,393.50 or 0.99990505 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003957 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00044791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00252576 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.64603533 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,451,549.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.