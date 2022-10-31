Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.02. 100,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

