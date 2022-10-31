Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,679. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

