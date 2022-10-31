TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249,960 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $72,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TransUnion by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. TransUnion has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

