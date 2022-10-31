Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Director Acquires $811,596.00 in Stock

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) Director Voon Him Hoo purchased 202,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $811,596.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,702,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Treasure Global Trading Down 3.7 %

Treasure Global stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. Treasure Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

