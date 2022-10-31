Trimble (TRMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Trimble has set its FY22 guidance at $2.70-$2.80 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.24 on Monday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 38.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

