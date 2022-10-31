tru Independence LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $805,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

