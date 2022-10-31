TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar Stock Performance

TrueCar stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.19. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth about $16,067,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 4,619.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 519,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 508,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TrueCar by 458.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 511,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 419,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TrueCar by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.