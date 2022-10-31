TrueWealth Financial Partners Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.16. 950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,898. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.