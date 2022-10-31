Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC remained flat at $45.05 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

