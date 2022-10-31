Truist Financial Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $60.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.04.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $36.21 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $755,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Wayfair by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

