Truist Financial Trims Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price to $40.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $32.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.