Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Decreased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,760. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.