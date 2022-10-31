U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by Motco

Motco lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock remained flat at $42.86 during trading on Monday. 281,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,869,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

