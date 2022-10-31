Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

