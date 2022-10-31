UBS Group Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €27.28 ($27.84) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a one year high of €39.48 ($40.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.17.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

