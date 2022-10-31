Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 3.8%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $31.02. 1,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 391,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 54.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 35.8% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 83,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

