Ultra Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $94.03 million and approximately $832,865.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001517 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,407.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00559911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00231964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00069632 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30685226 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $692,051.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

