Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $691,161.00

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $93.70 million and approximately $691,161.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001484 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30685226 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $692,051.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

