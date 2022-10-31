Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

UAA stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after buying an additional 3,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,045,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

