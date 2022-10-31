Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Unisys has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%.

NYSE UIS opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after buying an additional 45,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,837,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,986,000 after purchasing an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unisys by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,743,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unisys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

