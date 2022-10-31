Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Unisys has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%.
Unisys Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE UIS opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
