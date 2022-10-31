United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.49–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

United Fire Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. 1,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,211. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $672.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.04.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $219.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at $749,412.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $186,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

