United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $187.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Daiwa Capital Markets to $187.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

