UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.85-$22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $595.11.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $551.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $521.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.10. The company has a market cap of $515.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $407,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.