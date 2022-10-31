Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Short Interest Update

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 50.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Universal Insurance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 281,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.01. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

