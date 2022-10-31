Unizen Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Unizen has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and $3.68 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.50 or 0.31282115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012218 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

