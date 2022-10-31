UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.32 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.32 billion and approximately $2.86 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00022138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00269023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001259 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003787 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

