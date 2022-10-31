Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

