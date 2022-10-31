USDD (USDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.97 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC on popular exchanges. USDD has a market cap of $723.67 million and approximately $50.97 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,038 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

