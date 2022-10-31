UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -12.98. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. UserTesting had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. Equities research analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

