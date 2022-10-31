Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Vacasa Price Performance

Vacasa stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,592.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 140.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

