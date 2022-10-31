Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Lifted by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $245,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.38. 131,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,224. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.