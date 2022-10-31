Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,415 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 0.22% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 119.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 289,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.