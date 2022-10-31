Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.93. 93,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

