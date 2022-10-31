Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.