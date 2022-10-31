Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.54. 37,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,672. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average of $237.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

