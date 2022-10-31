Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 110,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BIV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $89.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

