Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.46. 344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.