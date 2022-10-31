Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $357.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

