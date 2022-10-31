Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.8% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.90. 63,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day moving average is $198.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.