Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

