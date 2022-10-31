Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.55 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

