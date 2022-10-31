Vapotherm (VAPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Vapotherm to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Vapotherm has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 102.94% and a negative return on equity of 142.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 million. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

NYSE VAPO opened at $1.75 on Monday. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,442.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vapotherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Articles

