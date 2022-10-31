Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.73 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.31.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,563. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 106,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 105,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.