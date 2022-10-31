Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 286,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $43.36 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

