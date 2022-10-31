Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.53

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 13612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $494,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,401 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,259,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93,673 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.