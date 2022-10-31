Verge Market Cap Reaches $52.72 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Verge has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $52.72 million and $865,104.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,742.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00021817 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00270325 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00119205 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00722208 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00564750 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00230899 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,595,875 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
