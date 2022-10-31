Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

