Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

