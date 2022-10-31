Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 474,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,072,586. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

